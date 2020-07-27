BALEARIC businesses have urged the UK government to exclude the islands from the newly imposed 14-day quarantine requirement on travellers entering the country from Spain.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the president of the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations Carmen Planas insisted that the British government should reconsider putting the archipelago among the destinations affected by the restrictions.

“The health containment figures on the islands have at all times, and currently continue being, lower in infections that British citizens can experience in the UK”, Planas pointed out.

She called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration to evaluate “the effort and strict compliance with the health protocols rolled out across all the islands.”

The confederation president also highlighted the fact the Spanish government gave the green light for the Balearics to run “a completely successful” pilot tourism project in June before the national lockdown was lifted, which she argued put the islands in “an indisputable position as a safe destination.”

In Planas’ view, “The observance and compliance with the health protocols on the part of the Balearic tourist chain is the direct cause of the extraordinary pandemic control figures we have registered and continue registering in the Balearics.”