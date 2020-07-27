Lobster, the only mobile operator in Spain to offer a service completely in English, announces from today that all its tariff plans have just got even better, with no changes in price.

Lobster has increased data permanently by up to 50% more in all its tariff plans, so Lobster customers can now surf the internet more and for longer! All tariff plans continue to include unlimited calls and texts in Spain, to the UK and other countries, and start from just 12€ per month VAT included.

-- Advertisement --



Everyone gets the increase in data, new customers and current customers. Lobster does not treat new customers better than current ones! All current Lobster customers will get the data increase automatically, without having to do anything.

In addition to unlimited calls and texts in Spain and to the UK, all our tariff plans also include unlimited calls and texts to Denmark, Germany, Gibraltar, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and the USA.

Also, the tariff plans include “Roam Like At Home” so that customers can enjoy the same services while at home in any country in the European Economic Area, at no additional cost.

Customers can keep their existing Spanish number if they already have one or we can give them a brand new one.

The Lobster brand was created to establish an emotional bond with British values and service.

The DNA of the Company is “English, easy and effortless” together with a personality that is authentic and straightforward. The Lobster offering is based on simplicity and understanding customers enjoy a service and experience “like at home”.

This together with a service completely in English and competitive tariff plans tailor-made for expatriates has provided a winning formula that has appealed to tens of thousands of happy customers and growing rapidly.

“Our customers are using more and more data, browsing the internet more, keeping in touch with friends and family with video conferencing services, watching their favourite series with video streaming, and much more. We have acted increasing data for new and current Lobster customers with no changes in price. At Lobster is important to us that our customers have the highest levels of satisfaction in the market,” said Tony Watts, Marketing Director of the company.

It is very easy to become a Lobster customer, just provide identification, and pay month by month with no commitments. You can cancel at any time.