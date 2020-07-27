Light fantastic in Javea

THE regional government is backing Javea town hall’s hopes of converting the Cabo de la Noa lighthouse into an Interpretation Centre.

Paula Tuzon, Regional Climate and Environment Secretary and Environment Secretary General Antonio Garciar, recently visited the lighthouse to learn more about the town hall’s plans from Javea mayor Jose Chulvi.

Drawing attention to the lighthouse’s “unique and emblematic” location, Tuzon agreed that that in addition to the proposed centre’s educational value, it would be another asset for the Montgo national park and the Marine Reserve.

Town hall plans involve rehabilitating the lighthouse-keeper’s quarters, which will become the Interpretation Centre, and a storeroom-workshop destined to become a cafeteria with adjoining toilets for the public.