THERE will be no craft stalls this summer on the seafront at Javea port.

The local shopkeepers’ association that organises the fair with craft association Amata failed to obtain permission from the town hall.

“This does not mean that you have to go without the beautiful work of these craftspeople,” Amata said

“Some can be found in the Virtual Craft Village website www.puebloartesano.es where you can watch them at work and find their contact details.”

More information about the Craft Fair regulars is available from info@amata.es or call 639979678.