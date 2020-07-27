Irish Paedophile Posing as an English and Music Teacher in Spain is Arrested

An Irish paedophile posing as an English and Music teacher in Spain has been arrested by the National Police in Cartagena, Murcia. According to police sources, the man spent a year and a half sexually abusing and assaulting a seven-year-old boy during his time as a primary school teacher in Northern Ireland.

The UK authorities, unaware of his whereabouts, issued a request for his location to prevent him from committing sexual crimes against minors in another country. In the 90s he was convicted of committing 12 sexual abuse crimes for which he served 18 months in prison and was disqualified from teaching in the United Kingdom.

The investigation began in August 2018 when National Police officers received a request for his location from UK authorities. They told the National Police in Spain, that the wanted paedophile was using his job as a teacher to carry out child abuse. Thanks to his superior position, he intimidated the children and achieved his sick purpose.

The UK authorities did not know about the whereabouts of the individual and therefore they made the request for the location to several countries with the intention of locating him and then issuing a European Arrest and Delivery Order.

Previously, he had served 18 months in prison for committing 12 crimes against sexual indemnity in Northern Ireland in the course of his duties as both a principal and school teacher. Thanks to the information obtained and the detailed study of the information granted by the researchers, the officers found his home in Cartagena.

They also discovered that in 2004, the now detained paedophile was teaching minors in a school located in Cartagena and that, currently, he was giving private lessons in English, music and typing, so his contact with minors was a daily occurrence.

