AFTER receiving a call that a fish appeared to be experiencing difficulty in low water in the sea off of the Playa de la Bajadilla in Marbella, members of the local Bomberos Underwater Fire Unit attended.

They discovered a moonfish (opah) which is normally found at depths of between 50 and 500 metres caught in the shallows.

Two officers entered the water and brought the stranded fish alongside their Rhib (rigid hull inflatable boat) and towed the moonfish out to deeper water where it was released and swam off.