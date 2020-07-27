YOU would be forgiven for thinking that Marbella FC and its old stadium with a capacity of just 6,500 is a ‘bottom feeder’ in Spanish footballing terms but this is all about to change.

The CEO of the Best of You Company, with the blessing of Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz has announced plans to build a brand-new stadium capable of holding 18,000 fans, with 2,000 underground parking spaces alongside an hotel and swimming pools.

-- Advertisement --



They are looking to win their way out of the Second Division B Group 4 and have been playing well but just lost out in the promotion playoffs.

It is intended to build on the land where the current stadium is situated and once completed will be an ideal spot for exhibition matches as well as for regular league and cup games.