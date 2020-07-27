TAXI DRIVERS in Marbella have been applauded for all that they did to help out during the lockdown with shopping trips for the elderly, children’s birthday wishes, delivery of vital medical supplies and much more.

Having already been thanked for their hard work and dedication by the Marbella Council they are now pleased to learn that once again all is being done to protect their livelihood during the busy summer season.

This is even more important as they try to recover lost income from the first half of the year and cope with a general reduction in the number of tourists visiting the municipality.

Since 2014, the council has undertaken to take action against ‘pirate’ drivers who are not sanctioned to offer themselves for hire and a team which will include Local Police and council officers will be on the alert in selected locations such as Puerto Banus, shopping centres and bus terminals.

Last year, officers issued 160 tickets to those who should not be soliciting passengers and fines were issued in amounts ranging from €100 to €4,000.

So far this year, 60 tickets have been given out and this figure will rise now that the new campaign is underway.