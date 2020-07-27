Catching up with old friends in Albir

AT last U3A Marina Baixa is returning to some kind of normality.

Observing the latest anti-coronavirus regulations, 34 members of the Wine and Dine Group enjoyed a fantastic meal in Albir.

“It was lovely catching up with old friends and everyone really enjoyed the food,” members agreed afterwards.

The Wine and Dine Group meet for a monthly meal at various restaurants in the area, with the next outing planned for La Nucia.

More information about the University of the Third Age (U3A) is available on the www.u3amarinabaixa.com and there is also a Facebook page.

Those without internet access can contact the secretary Joan Flint on 966 808 591 or 663 637 167.