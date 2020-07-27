Big investment in mozzie matters

THE Diputación de Alicante will allocate around €300,000 euros this year to collaborate with the town halls of the province in carrying out fly and mosquito pests control treatments.

A total of 93 towns will benefit from this measure, essential to avoid pests and protect the ecosystem.

-- Advertisement --



This plan, which is new to 2020 has been opened to towns with more than 20,000 inhabitants and focuses on the development of disinsection processes in those areas that, due to the special characteristics of their territory, register a greater presence of culicids (mosquitoes) and simúlidos (black flies).

In the Vega Baja region, towns such as Albatera, Algorfa, Benijófar, Dolores and Formentera del Segura, among others, will receive aid.

“We have increased the finances available for this service by €100,000 in order to reach those areas where until now no action was taken and to reinforce actions on possible sources of insect problems since these can become a major health problem”, explained the deputy responsible for the area, Miguel Ángel Sánchez.