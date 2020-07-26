Woman in Spain’s Party Island Dies in Tragic Boat Crash

A woman in Spain’s party dies in a tragic boat crash. This Sunday two sailboats next to the Castavi Islet, on the maritime route between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, experienced a crash.

According to the Balearic Salvamiento Maritimo, a woman has sadly died after the two sailboats collided.

112 alerted Salvamiento Maritimo of the collision between the Shambala and Batucada boats, in Es Freus de Ibiza and Formentera. The tragic boat crash took place around 1:00 p.m. and sadly it resulted in one fatality.

The Palma Salvamento Marítimo centre mobilised the MP3 and Guardamar Calíope boats and rescuers who evacuated the deceased. The rest of the crew, some of them who were injured, were also evacuated to the port of La Savina de Formentera, where the medical teams were waiting for them.

Only one man is still under the care of the Emergency Department of the Formentera Hospital. This man is a 56-year-old Belgian who has multiple mild traumas and has been left in a state of shock.

