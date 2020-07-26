A Police station in northern Italy was so corrupt that the officers bragged to locals about the rewards of criminal behaviour!

-- Advertisement --



The corrupt police turned the station into a brothel and drug-dealing den where suspects were brutally tortured into admitting crimes- some they did not even have any knowledge of!

The Charges

The eight Italian police officers are accused of drug-trafficking, blackmail, torture, abuse of power and of using the police station as a brothel. Charges also include providing drug supplies to dealers who were not able to operate as “normal” because of restrictions during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Levante police station in the northern town of Piacenza was deemed a crime scene and closed on Friday, with investigators searching for traces of blood.