A TEENAGER driver is in trouble with the law after losing control of his car in Magaluf on Saturday night and crashing it into a lamppost.

According to reports the incident occurred just before 10.30pm on Avenida Notari Aleman. The vehicle mounted the pavement and went into the lamppost and a number of traffic signs.

Spanish press said the young man behind the wheel, a 19-year old from Poland, tried to make off, but was stopped by three employees of a nearby restaurant. They held on to him until the Guardia Civil and Calvia Local Police arrived.

The reports go on to say that the car belonged to the teenager’s boss and that 19-year old had taken the keys. On top of that, the youngster does not have a driving licence.