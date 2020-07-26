Spanish City of Toledo Installed as European Capital of Social Economy

THE Mayor of Toledo, Milagros Tolón welcomed the Minister of Labour and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz to the City Hall for the formal installation of Toledo as the European Capital of Social Economy.

Amongst the many guests was the Minister of Economy, Business and Employment of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Patricia Franco who was part of the official panel.

Milagros Tolón said that the international exposure of the city through this project is an opportunity and an essential tool, to maintain the recovery of the socio-economic situation triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

She told the minister that at crucial moments for the economy such as the current one, the Council has made it a priority to carry out a Plan for the Economic and Social Reactivation of the City, and has made €15 million available to support the self-employed, SMEs, commerce, tourism, vulnerable people and the culture sector.

Toledo was designated as the European Capital of Social Economy as it was Spain’s turn to take up the rotating presidency of the Luxembourg Declaration which was initiated in 2015 and seeks to strengthen enterprises that are involved in the social sector in the European Union.

This was confirmed by the minister in her speech where she highlighted the importance of the task and believed that Toledo would fulfil it role perfectly.