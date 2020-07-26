Spain and Turkey to Work Together to Increase Bilateral Trade

AN agreement between Turkey and Spain should result in an increase in bilateral trade from €11 billion to €20 billion according to Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.
The minister said “We can boost joint trade in various sectors such as automotive, clothing, iron and steel, electronic, furniture and food.”
She also encouraged Spanish companies to submit proposals with regards to railway projects as they have proven their ability and experience in other countries.
In addition, both ministers agreed in a conference call to work together in third party countries.