Old Railway Station on the Costa del Sol to Be Transformed

The old railway station ship on the Costa del Sol is to be transformed and given a new life. The locomotive station, after being abandoned for decades, will become a hotel in Malaga.

Adif Alta Velocidad, the railway infrastructure manager, auctioned off the project for this space, specifically for the construction and operation of a hotel. The starting price is €9.8 million with a lease of 30 years.

As reported by Sur, the station has a square footage of ​​approximately 3,000 meters. It will also become the second biggest tourist accommodation for the Maria Zambrano station, where the Barcelo Hotel Group also manages hotel establishment.

Adif will award the project to the highest bidder and after an optimal technical evaluation, in terms of the technical proposal, implementation, which must add up to a minimum of 60 points. The deadline for submitting offers will end on October 31.

According to the appraisal carried out by the Ministry of Transport, the preparation of the project and the obtaining of the work permits will be at least a two year period. Construction of the hotel will take another two years. Once the works have been completed, they will begin to count down for the 30 years operation lease.

