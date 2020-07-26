Manchester City’s Champions League match against Real Madrid will still be played at the Etihad Stadium despite the 14-day quarantine rule imposed last night on people travelling from Spain to the UK.

The regulation was imposed by the government last night. The decision means arrivals back from Spain will have to self­ isolate for two weeks upon their return. The move followed a dramatic increase in the virus in Spain where almost 2,000 new cases have been reported in the last few days alone.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said that the current guidelines remain in place for enabling selected elite international sporting events to take place this summer. The rules stipulate that “exempted individuals will live and work in controlled “bubbled” environments behind closed doors,” and that this applies to “sports stars, event officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media.”

The UEFA Executive Committee has also stated that all last-16 Europa League ties will be played at their original home grounds. However, their protocols for completing the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, released on July 9, also states that the venues could still be changed if it is deemed necessary to do so.

“UEFA will continue to monitor the situation and reserves the right to reassign any such matches to the venues of the final tournament of the relevant competition should new events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues,” an official statement read.

Manchester City’s Champions League ban was recently lifted after they won an appeal to the Court of Arbitration (CAS).

