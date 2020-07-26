Kit for clearing and weeding in Vera

VERA council has invested in a bit of kit to help with its plan to clear up and remove weeds from parks, gardens, municipal plots and roadsides.

The local authority has spent €18,000 on a strimmer-shredder with a five-metre reach, which is attached to the back of a tractor to get rid of unwanted vegetation, which is then turned into compost.

Vera Maintenance councillor Miguel Angel Martinez explained the decision to acquire the machine stemmed from not having enough Town Hall maintenance staff to get the job done manually throughout the locality.

The councillor maintained the purchase would pay soon pay for itself as up until now it has been necessary to contract external companies for these kinds of jobs.