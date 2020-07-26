Katie Price declares she is ‘so in love’ with boyfriend Carl Woods as they jet off to Turkey- but then the ‘devastated’ star leaves poorly son Harvey at home.

“Jordan”, as she is sometimes known, appeared to be focusing on the positives as she shared a loved-up snap with her new beau Carl Woods, 31, while on the way to Turkey on Sunday. The former glamour model cuddled up to the hunky former Love Islander and captioned her post: ‘So in love with my boyfriend’.

Former glamour model Price, 42, has had a tough few weeks after her eldest son Harvey was admitted to hospital earlier this month suffering from a soaring temperature and breathing difficulties. The teenager spent over a week in intensive care before he was finally allowed to return home.

The loved-up pair are also taking Katie’s children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, on the trip as well as her daughter’s friend Savannah. Katie appears to be trying to look at the positive side of things after the family faced tragedy following the death of Princess’ new puppy Rolo who tragically died from ‘suffocation’.

The French bulldog apparently passed away when it got stuck under an electric armchair, just weeks after Katie got him for Princess’ 13th birthday. The breeders who gave the family a puppy have said that nobody is to blame for the pup’s tragic death.

“Mucky Mansion” break-in

In recent days, Katie has also frantically called the police after three men ‘broke into her home‘. The break-in is the latest in a string of blows for the reality star, who moved out of the mansion and is currently staying in a rented house.