Jet2 Spain flight fury as it quietly removes quarantine-free holiday pledge from its website.

Jet2 has removed its quarantine-free holiday pledge from its website and is continuing to take holidaymakers to Spain. Flights took off as normal from across the UK this morning just hours after the UK removed Spain from its ‘air bridge list’.

The Jet2 pledge.

The tour operator had recently made a three-step pledge to customers not to take them to any country where they would need to self-isolate, a pledge they apparently broke this morning.

Under a ‘worry-free guarantee’ headline on their website, that has now disappeared, they promised: “There’s no need to worry – we’ll only take you to destinations where you don’t have to quarantine, so you can really enjoy your time away.”

Thousands of internet-savvy customers last night spotted the Jet2 website had been updated to remove the three-step pledge, some mentioned it was still there on Thursday morning. Social media is awash with Jet2 customers complaining they will have to isolate for two weeks on their return to the UK after being promised they would not be taken anywhere where quarantine is necessary.

Budget airline EasyJet plans to operate as normal

A spokeswoman said: “Customers who no longer wish to travel can transfer their flights without a change fee or receive a voucher for the value of the booking.

“Should any flights be cancelled for later in August customers will be notified and informed of their options which includes transferring to an alternative flight free of charge, receiving a voucher or applying for a refund.”

In a statement, it said: “We are disappointed that the Government has decided to impose a quarantine requirement for those travelling from the whole of Spain since the increased occurrence of coronavirus is regional rather than nationwide.