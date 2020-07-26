Hospitality Business in the UK is Losing Jobs by the Thousands

SO desperate are people who have been made redundant in the UK hospitality industry that almost regardless of their seniority or experience they are applying for any job to keep them working.

A combination of restructuring, closure and reduction of staff due to social distancing has seen thousands of people either laid off or given advance notice.

A director of the D&D group told BBC’s Radio 4 that when they advertised for a receptionist at their 20 Stories restaurant in Manchester, they received 963 applications within the first 24 hours.