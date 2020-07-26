Holy Frijoles as Costa del Sol Lions Enjoy a Mexican Night for Charity

THE La Cala de Mijas Lions were once again in the hottest spot in town and there was nothing chilly at the Village Inn Riviera del Sol except for the food.

Their Mexican themed night went with a swing thanks to new Social Secretary David who was full of ideas to keep the party spirit going and together with the delicious chilli con carne, the games and the raffle nearly €800 was raised to help those in need.

The overall fancy dress winner was Colin Rae from The Times Bar and Restaurant in La Cala. Shauna from Ibex Insurance won the ladies’ prize with a fabulous head-dress and outfit whilst the men’s prize went to their Bandido in Chief, Lions President Graham Rutland.

A good time was certainly had by all and congratulations were sent to David on his first event.

Next social event is the Diabetic Support Group Fun Summer Lunch at Sai Indian Restaurant La Cala (just down the road from the Lions charity shop) on August 4 at 2.30 pm. Tickets from the Lions Shop or telephone Anne 607 879 450 and the three-course meal with welcome drink costs just €17.