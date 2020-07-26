Holiday Cruise Plans Shipwrecked as Tui Cancels all Summer Sailings

TUI cruise line cancels all cruises in a major blow for Britons’ summer holidays.

TUI HOLIDAYS have faced many upheavals during the coronavirus pandemic with numerous holidays axed as a result of the crisis. Now its cruise line Marella Cruises has announced its sailings are cancelled, adding to the pandemonium caused by the UK governments last-minute decision to make quarantine mandatory for arrivals into the country from Spain.

Marella Cruises has revealed it will not operate any holidays until October this year. The cruise line, which is part of TUI, has cancelled all cruises due to take place on or before September 30. This new development is a result of ongoing worldwide travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UK government continues to warn against cruise holidays, with the exception of river cruises.

“Marella Cruises confirms that due to the on-going travel restrictions it is extending its cancellations of all cruises until September 30 2020,” the TUI cruise brand said in a statement. This leaves only one vessel in the fleet in action. “The cruise line also confirms that the only ship now sailing this summer will be Marella Explorer, home porting in Corfu from October 2 2020″.

Those due to sail on the cancelled cruises will be refunded, said the company.

“All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and up to 10 per cent incentive of the total value of their booking, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website,” said Marella Cruises.

Tui also said that Holidaymakers will be able to rebook their cancelled holiday with no charges. “Due to the on-going uncertainty customers with bookings due to depart in October can amend their cruise for free before July 31 to any other holiday on-sale until October 2021,”

