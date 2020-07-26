Gone with the Wind star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Paris, France on Saturday, she was 104.

She was considered to be one of the last remaining stars of Old Hollywood-winning two Best Actress Oscars for To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949) respectively. A statement said: “Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris.”

In the 1930s, she was known for an on-screen partnership with Errol Flynn in films including The Charge Of The Light Brigade (1936) and The Adventures Of Robin Hood (1938). The pair never became romantically involved, however.

She went on to be nominated for Best Actress for her roles in four movies all released in the 1940s: Hold Back the Dawn, To Each His Own, The Snake Pit and The Heiress, winning for To Each His Own and The Heiress.

De Havilland, who had lived in Paris since 1960, was central in taking down Hollywood’s studio system, giving actors better contracts. She also had a tempestuous relationship with her sister, fellow Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine.

Olivia Mary de Havilland was born in Tokyo in 1916 and soon moved to California with her family. She made her breakthrough in Captain Blood, opposite Errol Flynn, and the pair developed an immediate chemistry.

At the time of her death, De Havilland was the oldest living performer to have won an Oscar. She died of natural causes at her home in the French capital, her publicist said.