SPAIN’S fishing fleets don’t just operate in the Mediterranean as there are a number of vessels all over the world, including Seychelles, where they search for big catches of tuna.

One company uses West African crew but at the latest change over, 97 out of 207 new crew were tested positive for Covid-19 and their vessels were impounded and used to quarantine the active cases.

-- Advertisement --



This has resulted in lower catches and increased medical, travel and transport costs according to a company spokesperson.