Catalonia has now registered a total of 89,727 positive coronavirus cases – 1,493 more than the count on Friday, officials say there is a real danger there could be a second wave on the way.

-- Advertisement --



Lleida becomes a “hot zone” for the virus

Catalonia became the latest region to crack down on nightlife, trying to clamp down on new infection clusters. The wealthy northeast region home to Barcelona ordered all nightclubs to close for 15 days and put a midnight curfew on bars in the greater Barcelona area and other towns around Lleida that have become contagion hot zones.

The Ministry of Health of the Generalitat said in a statement: “The daily balance of dead and affected, promoted by the department, is based on information from funeral homes, which declare daily cases of the deceased with coronavirus. The funeral homes have so far registered 1,493 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours.”

Care home cases surge

Nursing homes alone have registered 15,584 people who have tested positive. It has been barely a month since Spain ended its months-long state of emergency. But now, new infections have been rising, with health officials increasingly pointing to nightlife as fertile ground for the spread of the virus

As reported earlier by the EWN, France has also been worriedly watching the situation in Catalonia, with Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday urging French nationals “to avoid going there until the health situation improves”. A decision is expected soon on whether the French border with Spain will be closed, something both countries do not want for the sake of their economies.