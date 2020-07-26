The nightlife industry across Spain is facing uncertain times and even more so during the outbreaks as now a dozen club workers in Costa Blanca test positive for the coronavirus. The two clubs in question are both in Valencia, one is called Mya and the other Umbracle.

This cluster of cases has been detected after one of their employees warned, last Thursday, that they were feeling unwell and had tested positive for the virus. According to the company, none of those who tested positive has been working this week.

-- Advertisement --



According to the two nightlife venues, two separate clubs in the same location, one of their employees went to get a PCR test on Thursday. After noting that he had a fever he took the test and results were positive for the coronavirus.

That same day, all 54 employees who worked that night at the club went to get a test. Only one cleaning lady had antibodies from a prior infection. The following day the test was carried out on 151 employees who all worked that night, 11 came back positive. These latest positive cases are all asymptomatic and have been told to self-isolate.

Thanks for reading about, ‘Club Workers in Costa Blanca Test Positive For the Coronavirus’. Make sure to leave a like or comment on the post.

For more local and up to date news about Costa Blanca – follow this link!