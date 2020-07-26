Airline and holiday company Tui has suspended all flights from Spain and the Canary Islands that are scheduled to leave the country on Sunday.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui UK & Ireland, made the announcement on this Saturday evening just hours before new rules were announced for UK travellers.

Tui cancelled all holidays to Spain after restrictions were imposed and promised refunds to all of its customers. The package operator made the move tonight after the Government said people returning from Spain would need to self-isolate for two weeks over Covid-19 fears.

Mr Flintham added: “We’re incredibly disappointed that we didn’t get more notice of this announcement, or that this decision wasn’t made yesterday, as many Brits travel on holiday at the weekend.

“We also look to understand why quarantine has been issued for a whole country, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, when the travel advice isn’t aligned (only applying to mainland Spain). It demonstrates why clear regional travel corridors need to be considered.

“The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority and welcome travel advice that protects those that holiday with us.