Almost 8,000 New COVID Cases in the Last Week All Come From This Region in Spain

In the last week, almost 8,000 new COVID cases all come from this region in Spain. Cataluña reported 886 new cases of coronavirus (851 by PCR) today, which means that the total number of people who have suffered from Covid-19 in the region stands at 90,613. In the last week alone, the number of accumulated cases has risen by 7,737 new positives.

In the statement released today by the Health Department, there are thankfully no new deceased individuals over the last 24 hours, so the figure remains at 12,677 after the last three reported in yesterday’s balance.

Regarding the newly detected cases, 368 are in the southern metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona (160 with PCR in l’Hospitalet de Llobregat), 275 in the capital (265 with PCR), 128 in the northern metropolitan region and 12 in the area of Lleida (3 in Segrià by PCR).

Out of all the total cases, 4,250 have been hospitalized in serious condition (at the moment there are 69) and 40,806 hospital discharges have been registered so far. As for nursing homes, there are so far 15,601 people who have tested positive in the total accumulated.

The spike in cases across specific Spanish regions has also given neighbouring countries reason to avoid Spain or impose stricter travel regulations. France is considering the closure of its land border with Spain, whereas, the UK has recently imposed a 14-day quarantine for any people travelling back from Spain.