Two people were arrested for assaulting two police officers who asked them to put on their masks in Alicante.

-- Advertisement --



Local Police issued a shocking 230 fines last night for not wearing a mask, the average fine issued was €100 euros. The total is far behind so far what police on the Costa del Sol in Malaga have issued. Officers also closed down two stores and fined eight others, the fines for retails establishments are a lot more and can be as much as €3,000 euros!

Alicante City Council report that two people were arrested for disobedience and for an alleged crime of attack on the officers for not wanting to put on the mask for injuring two agents.

Likewise, the Local Police have closed two establishments and sanctioned eight others for breaching security measures, having excess capacity and not keeping social distances. They also seized 55 hookahs in total. Authorities say they have established the “maximum” police pressure to “face the pandemic” during the weekend. The pressure is being kept up and the operation has been deployed throughout the city with an increase in controls and surveillance, said a spokesman.

Councillor for Security, José Ramón González, said: “It is at these times when we must be more aware to avoid contagions that could lead us to confine ourselves and return to phase 2, we must wear a mask, practice hand hygiene and always keep our distance, and leisure venues must comply with all measures,” he stressed.

If you liked reading this article, ‘Two Men Stopped for Wearing no Masks Assault Police in Alicante’, please make sure to like, share, and comment!