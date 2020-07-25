The court heard that the 28-year-old died in “truly shocking circumstances” after his ankles were caught in a rope hanging off the car.

Three teenagers have been convicted of killing a police officer after making a desperate attempt to evade capture.

PC Andrew Harper was dragged for a mile behind their car after he tried to stop the group towing away a quad bike, stolen from outside a house in West Berkshire. All three have been cleared of murder over the death of PC Andrew Harper but were found guilty of his manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

PC Harper suffered catastrophic fatal injuries when his ankles got caught in a strap trailing behind a vehicle driven by Henry Long in August 2019. Long, 19, had earlier admitted manslaughter but was cleared of murder. Henry Long, who is 19, along with Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, will be sentenced next Friday. PC Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” by the verdict.

Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were cleared of murder but found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Speaking outside court, PC Harper’s widow Lissie said she would feel “heart-wrenching pain” for the rest of her life over the “brutal and senseless killing”.

She said she was “immensely disappointed” by the manslaughter verdicts and had been left “utterly shocked and appalled”.

