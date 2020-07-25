At last, after years of speculation and conspiracy theories, the Pentagon’s secretive UFO unit is going to make some of its findings public!!

-- Advertisement --



They are out there

A consultant to the agency has briefed US Defense Department officials of some highly unusual discoveries ― including items retrieved from “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.”

The Pentagon had claimed that it disbanded its UFO office, now it is understood that the department had in reality simply changed names and moved, and a US Senate committee report suggests it will be expected to make some information public every six months.

The main goal isn’t actually to confirm alien spaceships exist, but rather to see if thousands of confounding sightings ― including some by the military ― are actually advanced technology from rival nations like Russia and China for example. The soon to be released report also hints at possible artefacts from UFO crashes.

What do we know about Area 51?

Area 51 refers to a map location and is the popular name for a United States Air Force base. It is at Groom Lake, a dry lake bed in the Nevada Desert, 85 miles (135km) north of Las Vegas. What goes on inside is extremely secret. Members of the public are kept away by warning signs, electronic surveillance and armed guards.

It is also illegal to fly over Area 51, although the site is now visible on satellite images. The base has runways up to 12,000ft (2.3 miles/3.7km) long.

“Off-world vehicles not made on this Earth”.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.):

“After looking into this, I came to the conclusion that there were reports — some were substantive, some not so substantive — that there were actual materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession,” he told the newspaper.

Astrophysicist Eric W. Davis, who has been a subcontractor and consultant for the Pentagon, said he had briefed the Defense Department in March this year about the “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.”

He said he has examined some of the materials and made a startling discovery, he concluded: “we couldn’t make it ourselves.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also indicated that he was concerned that supposed UFOs could be advanced tech from foreign nations.

Regular Sightings at Military bases

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises, and we don’t know what it is, and it isn’t ours,” Rubio, who is acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he continued:

“I would say that, frankly, that if it’s something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity.”

He said the objects in these sightings “exhibit, potentially, technologies that you don’t have at your own disposal” making them a national security risk.

The military’s encounters with possible UFOs have come under intense interest in recent years since several videos were leaked in 2017 showing encounters with fast-moving objects including one given the nickname “Tic Tac” because it looked like one of the candies. This object, still not publicly identified, dropped from 60,000 feet to just 50 feet in a matter of seconds:

“The part that drew our attention was how it wasn’t behaving within the normal laws of physics,” pilot Chad Underwood filmed the “Tic Tac” encounter. The military has since confirmed that the footage is real, and formally declassified it in spring, but has said little else about it.

National Security could be compromised

The Navy told UFO researcher Christian Lambright in a Freedom of Information Act request that releasing more information “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States.”

To The Stars Academy, a company co-founded by former Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge which has worked to reveal UFO information and helped expose the 2017 videos, celebrated the newest developments. “TTSA welcomes the increase in transparency and is steadfast in our mission to educate policymakers and support continued interest and engagement on this topic,” the organization said via Facebook.

Expect some mind-blowing revelations over the next few weeks. The time has finally come when we will be told what we already knew- WE ARE NOT ALONE. TW

If you liked reading this article, ‘No More “Hiding in the Shadows”- Pentagon’s Secretive UFO Unit to make Sensational findings Public!! ’, please make sure to like, share, and comment!