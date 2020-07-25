No Covid Deaths In Scotland For Ninth Day In A Row

For the ninth day in a row, Scotland has recorded no deaths from coronavirus and 27 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,547

The total number of deaths has stayed at 2,491 from positive tests, although 4,193 deaths related to Covid have been registered as confirmed or suspected, according to the National Record of Scotland. 270 people with the virus are still in hospital, but just two remain in intensive care.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be providing an update on Thursday when she addresses the Scottish parliament, although it is thought that no major changes to the lockdown will be announced and phase three will be probably be extended further.

The data is showing a continuous suppression of the coronavirus, which is good news for schools hoping to reopen on 11 August. However, Education Secretary John Swinney insisted that this will only happen if the numbers remain low.