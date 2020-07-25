More misery as Katie Price’s mucky mansion is broken into AGAIN

Katie Price’s €1.3 million mucky mansion has been targeted by thieves just weeks after the Surrey property was ransacked by burglars who flooded the bathroom causing the ceiling to collapse.

A SOURCE close to the 42-year-old former glamour model told The Sun Katie is now employing a security team and has contacted the police to try to trace those responsible.

-- Advertisement --



The break-in is the latest in a string of blows for the reality star, who moved out of the mansion and is currently staying in a rented house.

As well as a bankruptcy hearing, the mother-of-five endured an agonising 11 days as son Harvey, 18, was rushed into intensive care earlier this month suffering from breathing difficulties and a high temperature.

He has been discharged and said to be recovering.

Katie was also left distraught after a puppy she bought for 13-year-old daughter Princess, died after getting trapped in an electric armchair.

According to MailOnline, in the latest incident, a neighbour saw three men getting out a black BMW on the star’s private property.

When the neighbour shouting at one of them to get off the land, they reportedly replied they were looking for a toilet.

Just three weeks earlier Katie’ revealed on her YouTube channel that a neighbour checking her property told her “someone went into my bathroom upstairs took the shower head off and put it over the bath, turned it on knowing no-one would be here and it’s all leaked and the whole ceiling collapsed. They didn’t steal nothing.”

The following night, they apparently returned and “ransacked” the house and stole Katie’s I’m A Celebrity bag, ignoring “certain valuable items”.

The 42-year-old admitted this was “odd” and added she “hates the house”.