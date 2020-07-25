Importance of obeying the rules in Teulada-Moraira

ADRIAN RUIZ, Teulada-Moraira’s Tourism councillor recently met members of the newly-formed Asociacion de Hosteleria (Hospitality Sector Association).

Together they analysed the new safety measures announced by the Generalitat to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks in different parts of the Valencian Community.

Hospitality is one of sectors that is most exposed to the coronavirus and all present agreed that further measures were needed to avoid contagion while offering safety for clients.

More information in establishments and a greater presence of municipal security officials to provide information and ensure that regulations were complied-with were the first steps that needed to be taken, they said.

It was equally important to make an internal call to bar, restaurant and café owners to respect the rules and ensure that their clients also did so.

The group had also been in talks with clubs, discos and leisure venues, they told Ruiz.

Periodic meetings will be held with the different sectors to enable all involved to meet these goals, receive and exchange information and analyse the evolution of the situation.