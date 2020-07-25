Hybrids for Campello Local Police Department

CAMPELLO council voted almost unanimously to acquire new patrol cars for the Policia Local.

Only the RED and Podemos parties voted against the proposal to lease two patrol cars which, in line with the town’s hall’s commitment to the environment and sustainability, will be hybrid.

His department was gradually modernising the fleet of Policia Local vehicles, Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ said.

The town hall had opted to spend €98,000 on a four-year leasing contract as this included maintenance and servicing for vehicles that cover an average 160,000 kilometres each year and whose useful was also four years.

