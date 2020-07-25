Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Has Died Aged 73.

Songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of the band Fleetwood Mac, Peter Green passed away this weekend aged 73, peacefully in his sleep, said his family in a statement.

Fleetwood Mac, one of the biggest selling bands in rock music history, was formed in 1967 by Green, from London’s Bethnal Green, with the drummer Mick Fleetwood and both were introduced to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 along with the other members of the band, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan, and Jeremy Spencer.

Green had an ongoing struggle with mental health issues and was hospitalized in the 70s, eventually being diagnosed with schizophrenia after he had left Fleetwood Mac in 1970.