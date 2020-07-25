Felipe VI Of Spain Calls For Unity And Solidarity In Tough Times

The King of Spain Felipe VI has called for “unity and solidarity” among Spanish citizens and territories, while he participated in the celebration of James the Apostle, the patron saint of Spain, on Saturday.

The King admitted that the problems the country faces are “enormous”, but he urged citizens to stick together to face the economic and social consequences of the Covid crisis.

Felipe VI led the celebrations along with his wife, Queen Letizia, and presented the traditional offering to the saint at Santiago de Compostela, as the monarchs continue their tour of the country’s autonomous communities.

The King recalled in his speech that Spain had gotten through tough situations in the past and called on the need to act with “solidarity” between the different communities as well as a mutual understanding.

He described the crisis as a “common cause” and a “shared battle” and added that the duty of the Crown was to be the “meeting point that allows us to walk the path of freedom together”.