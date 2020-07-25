€1.5 million boost to public transport in Orihuela

Public transport in Torrevieja has been given a €1.5 million boost with the purchase of seven new city buses.



THE additions to Avanza’s urban fleet were revealed in Plaza Encarnación Puchol de La Mata, during a presentation by the Mayor, Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Transport, Antonio Vidal with Luis González and José Pedro García Cerdán from Avanza in Torrevieja.

-- Advertisement --



Each low-floor vehicle seats 49 passengers, has reduced noise and CO2 emissions, WIFI onboard, location by GPS, information of next stop and LED illumination, as well as gel dispensers and separating screens.

The Mayor thanked Avanza for renewing more than 50 per cent of its bus fleet in 12 months.