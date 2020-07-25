Body of giant sperm whale appears on Torrevieja beach

The body of a giant sperm whale appeared on a central beach in Torrevieja.



THE whale, in an advanced state of decomposition, stunned residents and visitors after easterly winds seemingly carried the huge creature to the shores of Playa del Cura, Torrevieja.

A large crane was drafted in yesterday morning to recover the tragic whale’s body and “restore access to the sea”.

The sperm whale or cachalot (Physeter macrocephalus) is the biggest of the toothed whales and the largest toothed predator.

They have big appetites and eat thousands of pounds of fish and squid — about a tonne each day.