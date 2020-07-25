Benidorm meals scheme comes to an end

BENIDORM town hall distributed 88,000 daily menus under its Menjadors a casa (Dining Room at home) programme for local schoolchildren.

The now-finalised scheme provided a balanced diet for the thousand or so pupils who received partial grants for school meals but were excluded from the regional Education department’s substitute scheme during the State of Alarm when lessons were suspended.

“We wanted to ease the situation for their families, many of whom had been hit hard by the Covid-19 social and economic crisis,” said Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

Initially Menjadors a casa was intended to last for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the mayor added.

“Instead we decided to prolong this during June and into July as we were aware that the extraordinary situation caused by the health crisis has continued,” Perez said.

“Many families have been affected by the ERTE temporary redundancies and could not return to work. Some had yet to receive the benefits they were entitled to,” the mayor pointed out.