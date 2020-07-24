Vera Lions charity shop opening soon in Turre

THE Vera and District Lions Club is busy getting everything set up for the official opening of its new charity shop in Turre.

The permanent fundraising outlet will welcome its first customers on Friday July 31. It will then initially be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 2 pm.

The profits raised from Saturday August 1 will go to the Asprodalba care home in Vera, which the club has supported for a long time.

The new outlet is located on the right-hand side of Turre’s main drag coming from the Mojacar direction, where the road goes starts to go up a hill.

It will also be a base for the Lions to store and distribute its support equipment like wheelchairs for local residents in need of assistance.

See the Vera and District Lions Facebook page or website for more information.