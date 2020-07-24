UK: Who can get a free flu jab? New vaccine eligibility rules explained, and how to get one with the NHS

The UK Government are hoping to have 30 million people vaccinated this winter against the Flu, in an attempt to curb NHS overcrowding

Free vaccinations against the Flu virus are being extended to include anyone over the age of 50, as well as 11 year old children.

It comes after experts warned of the potentially devastating effects of a coronavirus and flu double whammy potentially overwhelming the NHS this winter.

Hoping to double the number of vaccinations from last year the government would like to see up to 30 million people taking up the free offer.

Under normal circumstances the free vaccinations are offered to those over the age of 65, young children, pregnant women, and people with conditions such as heart or kidney disease, asthma, people in care homes, carers, social workers, and front line healthcare staff.

The scheme will be extended to cover anyone living in a household with somebody on the NHS shielded patient list as well.

11 year old children will get the vaccine because they will be going into secondary school.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “It’s mission critical that we pull out all the stops to get ready for winter, “This will be the biggest flu vaccination programme in history, and will help protect our NHS as we head into winter.

“If you are eligible for a free vaccine, whether it’s for the first time or because you usually receive one, then I would urge you to get it, not just to protect yourself, but to protect the NHS and your loved ones from flu.”

To book your free flu jab speak to your GP surgery.

You can also get the jab at some pharmacies, including Lloyds, Boots and Superdrug. Their programmes are not open yet, but you can register your interest on their websites.

Here is everyone who will be eligible for a free flu jab this year: