Teulada-Moraira’s ‘Don’t spread false news’ plea

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S town hall called on the local population not to air unconfirmed reports of Covid-19 in the municipality.

“This is a sensitive subject and rumours create unnecessary social alarm that has a direct effect on the town’s economic life at a complicated time when our principal objective should be absolute, unconditional support,” the statement warned.

-- Advertisement --



“We are asking you not to spread rumours for the good of us all,” the statement continued, advising anybody with doubts to consult the information provided by the regional government’s Health department.

“This is the only official source,” the town hall stressed.