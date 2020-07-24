Horror in the press as a teen in Spain kills his own friend due to a drug debt. The 18-year-old has been arrested in Vitoria, the Basque Country, for murdering a man two years older than him.

THE victim’s body was found in an industrial warehouse with clear signs of violence. According to investigations, the murder was due to a drug debt.

-- Advertisement --



The teen in Spain, the alleged murderer, was arrested in the late afternoon after some of his friends alerted the authorities. They told them about their discovery of the victim’s body in the pavilion of the Lakua Arriaga industrial estate.

The person involved had his arms stained with blood and he acknowledged to the Guardia Civil that he had a “drug debt” with the deceased. The victim and aggressor had been left alone after spending the afternoon in the company of other young friends.

After committing the crime, the murderer fled the industrial zone, although he was eventually intercepted by the police on Calle Reyes Católicos. This individual continues to be under arrest waiting to be brought to justice while the Ertzaintza continues to investigate the case.

The mayor of Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, has published a message on social networks in which he expresses his “condolences.” He also sends out his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased young man. Whilst highlighting his “strongest condemnation of the homicidal attack and also to the people who introduce drugs to the younger generation for which they die and sometimes kill themselves over.”

For more articles like,’Teen in Spain Kills His Own Friend Due to A Drug Debt,’ follow this link…