Spanish foreign Minister says: ‘We are not facing a second wave,’ Video

With more than 28,000 people having died of Covid-19 in Spain and the number of cases being tested positive rising there is concern that there could be a second wave arriving

“However since there are many more tests being administered it is only natural that there will be more people found with the virus, and it does not mean that there is actually a rise, it just means we are finding more positive results through more testing” said Arancha Gonzalez Laya, The Spanish Foreign Minister.

France 24 had a very in-depth interview with the Foreign Minister which you can view here.

She was very definite when she stated Spain is not facing a second wave.