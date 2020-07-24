VALENCIA’S provincial High Court ordered a wholesaler to pay for entire orange crop despite harvesting only a quarter of it.

The buyer must also pay the legal costs and interest due on the sum that had been agreed beforehand with the grower from L’Olleria.

The lawyer for the affected grower described the verdict as a landmark with a “before and after” for regional agriculture as this was based on Valencia’s Agricultural Contracts Law, passed in 2013.

This considers growers as the most vulnerable element in the agricultural production chain and establishes procedures that guarantees protection “owing to the frequent abuses” they suffer.