THE newly refurbished and reopened Max Beach in Riviera (Mijas) is to host a Full Moon party like no other before it on Monday August 3.

It will be an experience for all of the senses where guests will be immersed into a fantasy world which sees mermaids, body transformations, artistic makeup, music with singer Cristie, aerobatics and dance.

There are two options, the most attractive being a four-course meal with plenty of choice for meat eaters, pescatarians and vegetarians accompanies by palate cleansing sorbet for the simple price of €60 per person.

The alternatives are to reserve a table for drinks only (although you will be offered a selection of canapes) at €25 per head to see the show but you will of course be expected to purchase additional drinks.

This will be an experience for all the senses, where the guests will be able to closely observe the details and interact with the artists who are characterized by incredible makeup and costume.

Guests will be immersed into a fantasy world, which they will certainly not forget. A creation of Miguel León and Julio la Mar under the artistic direction of David Martín who has worked in some of the best theatres and festivals in the world with such names as artists such as The Rolling Stones, Placido Domingo and Alejandro Sanz.