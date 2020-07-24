New Covid-19 infections in Spain top 900 for second day

NEW Covid-19 infections in Spain have topped 900 for the second consecutive day.

Another 922 people have tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures Health Ministry figures released on Friday afternoon.

-- Advertisement --



This was at least down on the previous day’s total of 971.

Aragon was once again the region registering the highest number of new cases, with 298, followed by Cataluña with 133 and Madrid with 107.

Three people in Spain have lost their lives to the virus since Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 28,432.

In all 272,421 people in Spain have now been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.