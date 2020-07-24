New Covid-19 infections in Spain surge to post-State of Alarm record

NEW Covid-19 infections in Spain have surged to a new post State of Alarm record.

Another 971 people tested positive for the virus over the previous 24 hours, the latest figures released on Thursday revealed.

-- Advertisement --



This was a jump up from 730 a day earlier, a worrying trend which raises the spectre of a return to lockdown, or at least greater restrictions.

As it is, the Aragon regional government has returned Zaragoza to Phase two of the de-escalation process.

The Aragon region accounts for nearly half of the newest infections.

Meanwhile the town of Totana in Murcia has had to go back to Phase one.

There are currently 281 outbreaks of Covid-19 around the country and 3,200 active cases.

Many of the outbreaks have been linked to family get-togethers or to large crowds at nightspots.

Along with Aragon, Catalonia is the worst hit part of the country.

The head of the Health Ministry’s Health Emergencies and Alert Coordination Centre, Maria Jose Sierra, described the situation in both regions as “delicate,” but expressed a certain amount of confidence that the measures adopted by the regional governments “could be effective,” especially the early detection of cases.

But she also had a warning.

“If we don’t all make an effort, we are not going to control the transmission.”